U.S.-Africa Trade Commission Convenes Business Networking Lunch-Hour Workshop

(Press Release) The U.S.-Africa Trade Commission has convened a vibrant Business Networking Lunch-Hour Workshop at the ENVOY Hotel, strategically

positioned next to the U.S. Embassy on Diplomatic Drive in Abuja’s Central Business District. Held from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM, the event drew an impressive crowd of entrepreneurs, trade experts, and government officials under the theme “Enhancing U.S.-Africa Trade & Investment Through Strategic Partnerships”.

With Nigeria as a focal point, the workshop showcased the immense

potential for deepening economic ties between the United States and Africa, serving as a platform for insightful discussions, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities.

Opening Remarks: A Rallying Cry for Collaboration

Ms. Taiwo Adekanye, Managing Partner of JD GLOBAL LIGHT CONSULT LTD, kicked off the event with opening remarks that set an energetic tone. Adekanye, representing a firm known for

bridging international markets, emphasized the power of strategic alliances. “This is about more than trade—it’s about building a future of shared prosperity,” she said, underscoring the private.sector’s pivotal role in connecting U.S. and African businesses.

Keynote Address: Nigeria as a Trade Powerhouse

The keynote address came from Ambassador Akinremi Bolaji, Director of Economy, Trade &

Investment at Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Speaking on “Strengthening U.S.-Africa Trade

Ties: Opportunities for Business Growth and Economic Transformation”, Amb. Bolaji positioned Nigeria as a linchpin for U.S. engagement with Africa, bolstered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). “Our markets are open, our opportunities vast—from tech to agriculture,” he declared, inviting American firms to invest while acknowledging hurdles like infrastructure and policy alignment. His address blended ambition with a call for practical cooperation, resonating

strongly with the audience.

In his speech, Ambassador Bolaji highlighted Africa’s youthful population, abundant natural.resources, and rapidly expanding middle class as major attractions for U.S. investors. He underscored recent policy reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business in African countries, making them more attractive destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI). He called for stronger bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and African governments to address challenges such as regulatory barriers, infrastructure deficits, and currency fluctuations. Amb. Bolaji stressed

the need for African economies to diversify beyond traditional exports like oil and minerals, encouraging investments in value-added industries.

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Bolaji expressed optimism about the future of U.S.-Africa trade relations, urging participants to leverage the opportunities presented by platforms like this Workshop to forge meaningful partnerships.

Key Presentation 1: Unlocking the U.S. Market

Dr. Titus Olowokere, Executive Director and CEO of the U.S.-Africa Trade Commission, delivered a compelling presentation on “Trading with the USA: Opportunities, Regulations, and Compliance Imperatives (Tips for Entrepreneurs from Developing Countries)”. Dr. Olowokere demystified the

U.S. market for Nigerian entrepreneurs, spotlighting the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as a gateway for duty-free exports. “Know the rules, meet the standards, and the U.S. is yours to conquer,” he advised, offering actionable tips on compliance, certifications, and logistics.

His focus on digital trade and small-scale manufacturing struck a chord with attendees eager to scale globally.

Dr. Olowokere provided practical insights into navigating the complexities of trading with the

United States. Key highlights from his presentation included:

Opportunities:

o Access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets, with over 340 million people.

o Participation in programs like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which

offers duty-free access to U.S. markets for eligible African products.

o Growing demand for African goods such as textiles, agricultural products, and handicrafts.

o over $5.6 trillion in exports and imports of goods and services.

o Largest goods importer in the world. U.S. goods imports from the world totaled $2.5 trillion.

It is the world’s leading consumer. The number one customer of companies in the world.

o The GDP of the United States in 2020 amounted to 20.93 trillion U.S. dollars. (In

comparison, Nigeria – $432 billion (2020), South Africa – $301.9 billion (2020), Ghana –

$70 billion (2020), while the composite Africa GDP as of 2020 was $2.6 trillion)

o 2nd largest goods exporter in the world. U.S. goods exports to the world totaled $1.6 trillion

Regulations and Compliance:

o Understanding U.S. import regulations, including quality standards, labeling requirements,

and intellectual property laws.

o Importance of adhering to anti-corruption measures and ethical business practices when

engaging with U.S. entities.

o Leveraging digital tools and e-commerce platforms to reach American consumers while

ensuring compliance with online trading rules.

Tips for Entrepreneurs:

o Conduct thorough market research before entering the U.S. market.

o Build strong relationships with U.S.-based distributors, buyers, and industry associations.

o Seek mentorship or advisory services from organizations specializing in international trade.

o Explore financing options available through institutions like the Export-Import Bank of the

United States (EXIM) and other multilateral agencies.

Dr. Olowokere concluded by urging entrepreneurs to view trading with the U.S. not just as a

transactional activity but as a pathway to long-term partnerships that drive mutual prosperity.

Presentation on Services as an Export Frontier

Mr. Brandon Smith, Vice President (International Trade) of the U.S.-Africa Trade Commission,

enriched the agenda with a presentation on the benefits and opportunities of exporting services from Nigeria to the United States. Smith showcased Nigeria’s strengths in IT, entertainment, and

professional services, citing Nollywood’s global reach and the rise of tech hubs. “The U.S. is hungry for Nigeria’s talent—market it right, and you’re in,” he said, encouraging firms to tap into outsourcing trends and build U.S.-facing brands. His session expanded the trade narrative,

spotlighting services as a dynamic growth area.

Exportable Services:

o Information Technology (IT): Software development, app creation, cybersecurity, and data

analytics.

o Creative Arts: Music production, film editing, graphic design, and content creation.

o Business Process Outsourcing: Customer support, virtual assistance, and administrative

tasks.

o Education and Training: Online tutoring, professional training, and language instruction.

o Healthcare: Telemedicine consultations, medical transcription, and health research.

Benefits of Service Exports:

o High demand for skilled professionals in the U.S., particularly in tech and creative

industries.

o Cost-effective solutions for U.S. businesses seeking affordable yet high-quality services.

o Opportunities for remote work, allowing Nigerian professionals to serve clients without

relocating.

Challenges and Solutions:

To over the challenge of regulatory barriers and certification requirements in the U.S. Mr. Smith

encouraged participants to partner with U.S.-based firms or organizations to navigate compliance issues.

Mr. Smith concluded by emphasizing the immense potential of Nigeria’s human capital and urged

stakeholders to prioritize service exports as a viable avenue for economic growth.

Networking: Deals in the Making

The event’s networking segment buzzed with activity as attendees mingled over lunch, forging connections that could shape future deals.

Conversations spanned tech exports, energy partnerships, and U.S. investment prospects, with the embassy’s proximity adding a layer of diplomatic gravitas. Nigeria’s power challenges surfaced informally, with some linking trade success to the need for reliable infrastructure—a subtle but pressing undercurrent.

A Launchpad for Progress

The U.S.-Africa Trade Commission Business Networking Lunch-Hour workshop wrapped up at

2:30 PM, leaving participants inspired and equipped. Mr. Adekanye’s vision, Amb. Bolaji’s strategic framing, Dr. Olowokere’s practical know-how, and Mr. Smith’s service-sector insights combined to form a clear message: U.S.-Africa trade is ripe for expansion, and Nigeria is ready to lead. “This wasn’t just lunch—it was a springboard,” one attendee remarked. With new relationships sparked and strategies shared, the event marked a significant step toward a stronger economic alliance.

The day’s discussions underscored the truth: while opportunities abound, turning them into reality will require sustained effort, ingenuity, and partnership—starting now.

Conclusion

The U.S.-Africa Trade Commission Business Networking Lunch-Hour Workshop proved to be a

resounding success, achieving its goal of fostering dialogue and building bridges between U.S. and African stakeholders. Attendees left the event inspired and equipped with valuable insights to navigate the evolving landscape of global trade.

As the U.S. and Africa continue to deepen their economic ties, events like this serve as vital

stepping stones toward realizing shared goals of inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainable

development.

