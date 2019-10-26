U-17 World Cup: Win record sixth title, Minister charges Golden Eaglets

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has charged Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to display the Nigerian spirit and win the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil for a record sixth time.

The minister gave the charge on Friday in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

“I watched their final training here (in Abuja) before they left for Brazil and I told them the only option is winning. And that is justified by the fact that they are five times world champions.

“What I also saw on display was encouraging. I saw talented football players that can compete with any other team in the world.

“All I can say is that Nigerians are solidly behind this team, we believe they can bring glory to our country; and as they compete for the sixth title, we expect they will win the World Cup because they are indeed champions,’’ he said.

The 18th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup will hold in Brazil from Oct. 26 to Nov. 17.

Nigeria are the most successful team in the history of the event with five wins (in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015) and three runners-up medals.

The Manu Garba-tutored boys are in group B alongside Hungary, Ecuador and Australia. They will face Hungary in their opening match on Saturday. (NAN)