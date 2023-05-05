U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets ‘ll win against South Africa – Sports analyst

By Ige Adekunle

Chika Obi, a sports analyst, has expressed optimistic that Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will win their 3rd match against South Africa at the ongoing 2023 African Under-17 Cup of Nation’s on Saturday.

Obi, who expressed his optimistic while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, said that the Eaglets would win by a small margin of 1-0.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Golden Eaglets, who are second with three points in Group B, will be playing their third march against South Africa on Saturday.

NAN also reports that the Morocco under-17 team, who are leading Group B with six points, would play their last match against Zambia also on Saturday.

He emphasised the need for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to always prepare early for any competition as Nigeria no longer dominate football in Africa.

“The NFF needs to put their house in order so that we can restore our lost glory in African football,” he said.

Obi said that the Golden Eaglets need to be more determined and utilize their chances to prevent what happened against Morocco.

The sport analyst advised the technical crew and the coach to strengthen the midfield and the attacking line by putting the right player at the right position. (NAN)