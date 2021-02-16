There was a tyre burst incident involving Azman Air aircraft on Wednesday in Lagos.
This was confirmed in a statement by FAAN Spokesperson, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu.
The incident according to her led to a “temporary closure of Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.”
Despite the incident, all the passengers and crew were safely evacuated, the spokesperson said.
She said,”The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby announces a temporary closure of Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.
“The closure is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway.
“All passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy.”