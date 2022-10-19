TY Danjuma Foundation treats eye patients to prevent blindness

By Peter Amine

The TY Danjuma Foundation is treating eye patients in Plateau of different eye conditions to curb preventable blindness.

The Chief Executive Officer, TY Danjuma Foundation, Mr Gima Forje said at the one week free medical eye care in Pankshin would involve screening, treatment, surgeries and corrective eye glasses for the patients.Forje said that complex cases that could not be handled in the field, would be referred to the appropriate level of care.He said that pediatric cataract cases were also refered to where they have the manpower, the expertise and the support system to deal with.

He said that the Chairman of the Foundation, retired Gen. TY Danjuma, was passionate about helping eye patients as he was at some point victim when he was bitten by a black fly.“That is really the genesis of why we have preventable blindness as a key component of the foundation’s work. “And instead of just going out there and giving donations to hospitals, where some people will never be able to go, the foundation decided to take healthcare to people. “In other words, you know, we are taking hospital services to people who are in different parts of the country.“But most importantly, you know, there are people who have cataracts and glaucoma and those two are among the most important cases that we are focusing on.“In our estimation, we’ll be reaching around 500 cataract cases but in practice, we normally go way beyond that,” he said.Speaking further, Forje said the focus of the foundation was on maternal and child health, neglected tropical diseases, preventable blindness and humanitarian support portfolio on health.

He said that the second part of what TY Foundation deal with is education.Dr Kumbak Fwangshak, Team Leader, Care Vision Support Initiative, an organisation partnering with TY Danjuma Foundation, said that the free medical eye care which started Monday, was going on without hitch.Fwanshak commended the chairmen of Pankshin and Kanke local governments for providing some logistics like chairs and canopies for the exercise.The team leader, however, called for more awareness for screening of eyes in the rural communities.According to him, there were many people with treatable eye conditions in the villages that result to preventable blindness.A beneficiary, Magaji Ali said that he lost his sight three years ago but was able to see after the surgery.Another benefiary, Danjuma Dankop also appreciated the organisers for restoring his sight after two years.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the free medical eye care which started on Monday would end on Friday.(NAN)

