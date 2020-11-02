TY Danjuma appoints panel to review VSF

The corporate governance and operations of the Nigerian Foundation for the Support of Victims of Terrorism, known simply as Victim Support Fund (VSF), is set to be strengthened by its Chairman, Gen T.Y. Danjuma GCON. This followed a decision of the VSF Board of the Fund at it’s 22nd Meeting in Abuja on 29 October 2020.

Consequently, a Review Panel has been appointed to review the operations of the VSF since it’s inception. The panel will also recommend, procedures and actions necessary to invigorate the Fund and strengthen its leadership.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the outgoing Spokesman of the Board, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

In it, the Chairman thanked the outgoing members of the Board for their services to the nation after serving two terms. He acknowledged the great contributions by the Board members who sacrificed their time to travel through hard-to-reach and high security risk areas at times it was extremely dangerous to do so. “The impact of the work done by the VSF will resonate with communities for a long time to come” he added.

The Chairman also used the occasion to commend the outgoing Executive Director, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, for his commitment and courage in the discharge of his duties, wishing him well in his future endeavors.

It will be recalled that VSF was first setup as a Committee, before its corporate registration as a Company Limited by Guarantee in 2014, under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990 to scale up support for victims of terrorism. The VSF has impacted the lives of displaced persons in areas of health, education, foster care for orphaned children, agriculture, women’s economic empowerment as well as the reconstruction of destroyed public infrastructure towards the restoration of civil authority in the North East.

The Review Panel Members are Brig Gen Jones Arogbofa (rtd) as Chairman, Amb. Usman Baraya, and Maj Gen Sule Labaran with Amb. John Gana serving as the Secretary of the Panel.