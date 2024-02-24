TY Danjuma advocates peace, development in Taraba

Former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (Rtd) on Friday stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence in attracting investors to Taraba.



Danjuma said this at the inauguration of the multi million Naira Daisy Danjuma Eye Centre in Takum Local Government area of the state.



The retired General who lamented the bad nature of federal roads in the state.



He also advocated for ICT training, improved infrastructure, and attitudinal change to drive progress in the state.



“We need peace in Takum and Taraba generally to attract development for the good of the people.



“We use to have good roads in the past but nowadays, our road are so deplorable such that we now use four wheel drive to move in the state,” he said.



Earlier, the state Governor, Agbu Kefas said the state-of-the-art facility will provide comprehensive eye care services, not only to the Takum community but also to the entire state and country at a subsidised rate.



Kefas said, patients in the hospital would only incur charges for consumables, while the TY Danjuma Foundation would cover the cost of services as way of giving back to the society.



The governor expressed gratitude to Danjuma for his numerous developmental initiatives across Taraba and Nigeria.



“I want to commend Gen. Danjuma’s contributions to Nigeria in general and Taraba in particular.



“Today’s inauguration of the Sen. Daisy Danjuma Eye Hospital Takum is another significance milestone in the state’s progress.” the governor said.



In his remarks, Dr. Ugo Okoli, a Trustee of the Foundation, said that the hospital would offer cutting-edge eye care services to the people, among other services (NAN)

By Gabriel Yough

