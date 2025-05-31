Two Years of Governor Aliyu Sokoto’s Giant Footprints in Rural Development.

By Abubakar Dan Ali

State governors often locate the bulk of their infrastructural projects in the state capital and other major cities of their states. Though it is not the best policy, it is quite understandable why it happens that way.Locating projects in the urban centres where many opinion leaders reside offers higher visibility and better publicity, the very photo optics that politicians need to campaign for the next election cycle and also shuts up the opposition. If a governor cares more about showmanship, rather than focusing on the actual needs of the people, investments in the rural areas would appear to be a waste of public funds, even though the rural population are the ones that go out to vote.

In this regard, the Governor of Sokoto state, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, sits apart in a class of his own, totally different from most of his peers. He is one governor who pursues rural development with the zeal of a Trojan horse, in the evident conviction that opening up the rural areas is crucial to overall growth of the economy and well-being of the people. Indeed, channeling resources to the rural areas often proves to be the most effective way to create productive jobs, expand infrastructural spread, and increase access to basic social services like healthcare and education, and ultimately lifting more people out of poverty.

A glance at the second anniversary scorecard of Dr Ahmad Aliyu reveals that his multi-pronged inclusive development policies, under the 9-Point Smart Agenda, have all dovetailed into a comprehensive rural development package, the sort of which has not been seen in the North West zone, or anywhere else, in the recent political history Nigeria. For instance, through increased budgetary allocation to agriculture, and the subsequent judicious application of such funds on initiatives that support increased food production, the administration of Ahmad Aliyu has raised the productivity of all classes of farmers in Sokoto state, increasing farm gate incomes, thereby contributing to the state’s economic growth.

Also, the renovation of 63 jumu’at mosques, payment of monthly stipends to Islamic preachers and the allocation of funds for the support of the less privileged ummah, in pursuit of an item in the 9-Point agenda, have helped to channel resources to the people at the grassroots, apart from promoting worship in the Seat of the Caliphate.

Overall, the administration of Governor Aliyu Sokoto has birthed over 250 impactful projects under two years, which the Aminu Tambuwal administration never achieved in its 8 years. These projects are carefully spread across the 23 local government areas and 87 districts of Sokoto state. Not a single one of them could be tagged as white elephant project, unlike some governors who install flyovers where there are few cars to drive on them, or construct gigantic hospital blocks for a show, but fail to install the necessary equipment or hire doctors to render the needed services to the people. Governor Aliyu’s projects are people oriented. He focuses on the people and their real needs, and he consults with the people to determine what they really need.

While Governor Aliyu’s mercurial achievements in Sokoto metropolis are well documented, his giant footprints in the rural areas are often overlooked or gounsung by the urban based publicity merchants. It is significant to note that Dr Ahmad Aliyu has done more than any other governor in recent times to open up the rural areas with access roads to facilitate economic and social interactions.

After only two impactful years on the saddle as the Sokoto state chief executive, each one of the 23 local government areas in the state can boast of three or more road projects, either already completed or ongoing.This is impressive, to say the least. No other contemporary governor can match this record. Ironically, some uninformed political jobbers once accused Governor Aliyu of neglecting the rural areas in favour of the urban centres. This blatant lie was easily rubbished by the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Isa Sadiq Acida, who quickly reeled out scores of projects delivered by the administration in the rural areas.

In Sokoto State,the governor is jokingly referred to as a “rural governor” due to his strong commitment for the transformation of the rural areas.

In fact, going by the sheer number of road projects, and solar streetlights Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration appears to have raised the bar in rural development, as he has done in many other areas, often setting the example for his peers in the North West zone, and across the country, to play the catch up game.

Among the celebrated rural road projects of the Ahmed Aliyu administration in his two short years in office are theAlasan-Faga-Bagassaka-Bakaya-Romo road in Tambuwal Local Government Area; the Kaffe-GidanHashimu-Tsitse Spur-Kaddi-Arawa road in Gada Local Government, and the Buzuliga-Lukuwa-Yargada-Malikawa road in Gwadabawa Local Government Area.

It is important that these road projects are constantly listed in the public domains so that anyone in doubt could go and verify. Both the Tashar Gawo-Darhela-Badau-Sifawa road; and the Takatuku-Dandamu roads are verifiable in Bodinga Local Governement Area. In Goronyo Local Government Area, the people rejoiced over the construction of Garin Magaji- Gyattarana-Tudun Madugu-Dantudu-Alakawa and Goronyo-Kojiyoroad projects, as they promised to reward Governor Aliyu with their massive support for his second term in 2027.

The Gande-Mali-Gwahitto-Fako road bestrides Silame and Binji Local Government Areas, while the Illela-Kalmalo-Munwadata-Tashar Ragga road bears witness to the people of Illela Local Government Area to the outstanding capacity of Governor Ahmad Aliyu. The imposing Wamakko-Gwamatse-Kubodu-Dankala road does the same work of testifying to residents of Wamakko Local Government Area that their governor deserves another term of office to complete his good work.

In Gada Local Government Area, the Gada-Ila Gari-Dutse-Tabanni road speaks volumes about judicious use of public funds for the benefit of the people, while the New Zawiyya-Unguwar Maidaji-Kaurare-Gwaggo Yaya-Kilgori- Tandarawa-Kanwatare-Birsawa road in YaboLocal Government Area tells its own story: that a prudent governor can strive to meet the needs of the people without reckless borrowing or plunging the state into the quicksand of debts.

Equally, Governor Ahmed Aliyu is reconstructing the Sokoto State segment of the Sokoto -Gummi road, under an agreement on standardization with the Federal Government. Not to be overlooked are the very strategic Tangaza- Balle road, the Illela- Gada road, the RomonSarki-Romon Liman road, the Margai-Kebbe segment of Tambuwal-Kebbe road, the Wurno-Huchi road and the road from Silame Police Station to Silame Bridge, which is receiving complete reconstruction with asphalt overlay.

The rural Development efforts of the APC administration in Sokoto state, under the effective stewardship of Governor Ahmad Aliyu also includes the maintenance of many strategic rural roads like Huchi-Gidan Kamba-Lugu junction, the Wurno KwargabaSabongari and Goronyo Kirare road, the Wurno-Tunga-Kagara-Gidan Bango-HammaAli road, and the Prison yard-Yagawal-Nabaguda-Dogondaji road which were practically abandoned by the previous administration.

Other existing roads that received the much needed retouching from the caring-heart governor Aliyu are the Waziri Estate-Hurumi-Gidan Faruku and Gurmun Gawo-Garko-Mazangari-Kunkumi road, and the Abattoir-Hurumi-Lukuyawa and Kauran Mido-Kauran Miyo-Abdussalami-Sifawa road.

“That is not all,” says Isa Sadiq Acida, the Sokoto State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He continues: “the present administration in Sokoto State, under the Department of Rural Feeder Roads, has significantly improved rural accessibility and connectivity through the construction and rehabilitation of about 25 rural feeder roads across the state stretching to 101.65 kilometers. These projects are aimed at enhancing socio-economic activities, easing transportation, and improving the standard of living for rural dwellers,”

The feeder roads include two in Tambuwal Local Government Area, namely, the 6.3 kilometer Gudun, Tandamare to Rijiya road and the 4.25 kilometer connecting Romo to Kaya and Barga; the 2.9 kilometer Dandin Mahe to Mabera road and the 6 kilometer Ehra to Ruggar Mallam road both located in Shagari Local Government Area. Also located in Shagari local council area is the road link between Ginga Junction and HoroBirni, measuring 3.1 kilometers.

The strident effort to open up the rural areas for increased economic activities, social interaction and better life did not miss Yabo Local Government Area where three feeder roads were constricted, namely: the 2.2 kilometer Kilgori to Kwaidaza road; the 3.1 kilometer road linking Magacci Main Road to RuggarKiju, and the 2.6 kilometer connection between Bingajeand Dono village.

In Bodinga Local Government Area, the administrationof Ahmad Aliyu successfully installed the road link between Yar Jakuru and Kafar Sanyi. It also delivered the Wababe Junction to Fajaldu, Illela and Gusau Main road, measuring 3.15 kilometers, and another stretch connecting several communities from Shuni Main road to Gidan Danga, Makere, Dabagi, Tudun Salaru, Girgiri, Sanda Kuwana, Kulalu and Milgoma, all in Dange ShuniLocal Government Area. A spur of 1.3 kilometers was extended to Wajeke settlement from Wamakko Main road, while another feeder road was built from Giniga to Yarkanta, Gidan Kawuri, terminating at Yarlabe, also in Wamakko Local Government.

Talking about construction of rural feeder roads, Kwara local Government Area has never had it so good as it does under the two years of Governor Ahmad Aliyu. The entire LGA has been turned into a beehive of construction activities, with the installation of four different road projects, namely, the 2.3 kilometer Western Bypass Main road to Makabarta and Kurfi; construction of 6.2 Telande to Hamma Ali Town, and the3.3 kilometer road connecting Gadar Maruda, Galadanchi to Gidan Gero Town; and the 2.5 kilometer road from More Main Road to Jumu’at Mosque and Buddau Town.

Three road projects were executed or nearing completion in Rabah Local Government Area. These are the 1.5 kilometer road linking Lambar Gwaddodi and GwaddodiTown, and another 1.9 kilometer connecting LambarKundus to Kundus Town. The third road project in Rabah council area connects Lambar Gidan Buwai to Gidan Buwai main Town,which measures 1.8 kilometers.

Another enduring credit to the administration of Governor Aliyu is the 3.6 kilometer road from Tangazato Zabarmawar Yahaya Town; the 1.5 kilometer road from Tangaza to Ruggar Ruwa Town, both TangazaLocal Government Area. Binji Local Government got two new road projects, namely, the 2.6 kilometer road from Gidan Maidebe to Kabawa Town; and another 5.9 kilometer road linking Binji to Inname. In Bodinga Local Government Area, a 4 kilometer feeder road was installed from Dingyadi Main Road to Rumbuki town.

Indeed, what we are seeing in Sokoto state under Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is akin to a silent revolution by a man who hates to blow his own trumpet. You would hardly see this governor on Live Television indulging in self-praise, boasting about his achievements, or doing anything else to attract attention to himself and his spectacular works. He simply faces the job he was elected to do, and allow his accomplishments to speak for themselves. This is commendable, and if all governors should copy this leadership style, the heat in the polity would be less intense, while real governance would lead to better living prospects for all citizens, as we are currently seeing in Sokoto state.