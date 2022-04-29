Two years after, Sallah Homage returns to Aso Rock Villa

Two years after the world’s biggest lockdown to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Sallah homage to the President by the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja returns to the Aso Rock Villa.

This was disclosed Friday in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

According to Shehu, although this is a sign of the return to normalcy as infection rates fall to their lowest, those coming on invitation are still required to wear face masks and undergo the linear Covid-19 test at the State House Conference Centre to obtain a negative test result as condition for admittance to the event.

He revealed further that President Muhammadu Buhari is set to receive the visitors, numbering about 100 at the New State House Banquet Hall at 3:00pm on Sallah Day (Sunday or Monday), itself to be determined by moon sighting to be announced by Islamic authorities in the country.

Invited Guests for the event, led by Muhammed Musa Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service, the Senator and House members from the territory, leadership of the FCT Judiciary, Members of the Cabinet, Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies, Muslim and Christian leaderships in the FCT, Council Chairmen, Traditional Rulers and others who received invitations as listed on the manifest.

