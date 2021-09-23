Two Suspected Illegal Oil Dealers in EFCC’s Net

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Uyo Zonal Command, on Tuesday September 21, 2021 took custody of two suspected illegal petroleum products dealers, Godtime Edet Bassey (50yrs) and Edet Asuquo (43yrs) from the Nigerian Navy Ship, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Akwa Ibom state.

The suspects were handed over by Lieutenant Commander SI Olowookere along with a wooden boat and 6000 litres of product suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit, stored in 20 plastic drums.

Receiving the suspects and exhibits from the Navy, the Zonal Commander of the EFCC, ACE Nwanneka Nwokike, represented by Ekpenyong Effiong, thanked the Navy for partnering with the Commission in the fight against economic crimes.

The suspects were arrested aboard a wooden boat on September 20, 2021 during a routine patrol along Effiat Creek, Ibaka, while conveying the drums containing the petroleum product to Bakassi.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

