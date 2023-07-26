Two policemen killed as gunmen attack Abia Commissioner

…We’ll pursue Justice, says CP

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Abia State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed an attack on the convoy of Abia State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Dr. Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu, as well as the death of two policemen who were shot during the attack.

His vehicle was said to have also been set ablaze by the hoodlums.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Maureen Chioma Chinaka, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police confirmed the unfortunate incident and assured that the command would do all within its powers to unravel the mystery surrounding the incident and ensure that justice is served on the culprits.

While condemning the cowardly act of violence, the CP also called on the public to volunteer credible information about the incident, no matter how insignificant any piece of information might seem, in order to aid the Police in their discreet investigation regarding the attack.

The full statement reads:

“At approximately 4 PM on Tuesday, 25/07/2023, a distressing incident occurred at SAMEC, located near Faulks Road in Aba. A group of hoodlums launched an attack on the convoy of the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry during the Honorable Commissioner’s familiarization tour to markets in the Aba metropolis. The convoy was en route to Ekeoha shopping plaza when the armed assailants opened fire.

“Regrettably, amidst the chaos, two police officers lost their lives in the line of duty. A police constable who was part of the security convoy, was fatally shot. Additionally, a police inspector who was not initially part of the convoy but happened to be on a separate assignment with a police Hilux, also met the scene and tragically lost his life. Furthermore, the hoodlums set ablaze a vehicle belonging to the Ministry for Trade, Commerce, and Investment.

“The Commissioner of Police assures the public that every possible effort will be exerted as discreet investigations are ongoing to ensure justice is served. We condemn this cowardly act of violence and remain steadfast in our resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We urge the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies. Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could prove pivotal in identifying and apprehending the culprits responsible for this heinous act.

“In conclusion, we emphasize our unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and upholding the triumph of good over evil.

“Together, as a united community, we shall prevail against such senseless acts of violence.”

