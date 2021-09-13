Two men in court for allegedly stealing N3.2m property

Two men who allegedly burgled a house and stole some properties valued N3. 2 million were on Monday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants Omolade Ilurimi, 38, a hotelier, who lives at Ikotun and Toyin Salami, 38, also hotelier, living at Gbagada, are being tried for conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen items.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offences were committed on March 4 at Samson Olalekan Street, Abule Egba, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendants and others, now at large, burgled the house of Mr Samuel Obe and carted away some of his properties valued N3.2 million.

He listed the properties as mobile phones, wrist watch and a designer bag.

The prosecutor also said that the first defendant is in custody of all the stolen property.

He said the offences contravened sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I Adelaja admitted the defendants to bail of N1 million each with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case until Nov. 15, for mention.(NAN)

