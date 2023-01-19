Two men docked over alleged stealing of NRC diesel

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

Two men, Waheed Oyekunke, 50 and Gboyega Adisa, 37, were on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly stealing diesel belonging to Nigeria Railway Cooperation (NRC).

The duo whose residential addresses were not provided were charged with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on Jan. 14, at about 8. 30 p.m, at Moniya area, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendants attempted to commit felony with stealing of diesel oil, property of NRC.

He said the offence contravened Sections 516 and 509 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A Akande granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 each and one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 20 for hearing. (NAN)