Two men docked for allegedly obtaining N3.880million on false pretences

By Moronke Boboye.

Two men who allegedly obtained N3.880 million on false pretences that they were going to use it for online investment were on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants are, Peter Taiwo, 25, a music instructor, and Joseph Akinwoleola, 26, an educationist, both of them reside at 47, Tayo Makinde St., Ahmadiyya, Lagos.

They are being tried for conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offences were committed in January, 2021 at Thomas Salako St., Ogba, Lagos.

Okwori said that the defendants obtained N3.880million from Mr Olatunji Odewunmi ,on false pretences that they were going to use it for online investment for him.

Okwori also said that when it was time for the complainant to collect his money and the profit, the defendants told him that the trade market crashed.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants , however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs H. B Mogaji, granted the defendants bail of N100,000 each, with two sureties in likesum.

Mogaji adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for mention.(NAN)

