Two men docked for allegedly impersonating a soldier

Two men, Moses Olamilekan , 22, and Abiola Omotosho, 32, were on Friday docked at an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly impersonating a soldier.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the residential addresses of both defendants were not provided.

Both defendants were charged on a three-count of unlawful possession of live cartridge and unlawful possession of the Nigerian Army camouflage.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that Olamilekan on July 14, at Letmanck Cantonment Barracks, Mokola area, Ibadan, was alleged to have unlawfully in his possession a Nigerian Army camouflage shirt.

Ewe said, “Defendants allegedly had other military accoutrements/ additional items like dress and equipment they cannot give satisfactory account of.

“Olamilekan allegedly presented himself as a serving soldier to one Staff Sgt. Francis Osuola, knowing the same to be false.

“Olamilekan and Omotosho unlawfully had in their possession one live cartridge, with intent to use it to commit a felony within the Barracks area, which the defendants cannot give satisfactory account of.”

She said that the offence contravened Sections 109, 417 (D) and 427 (D) of the Oyo State Criminal Code Law, 2000.

Defence Counsel, D. F. Adesanya, who appeared for the first defendant, asked for the bail of the defendants on liberal terms.

M.A. Yekeen appeared for the second defendant.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, granted the first defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adetuyibi said that one of the sureties must be a landlord at Ogunpa area, Ibadan, while the second defendant was granted bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must be a member of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria (ACCOMORAN) in Oyo State.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Oct. 5 for hearing. (NAN)

