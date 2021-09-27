Two Jailed for Internet Fraud in Kano

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Dije Abdu Aboki today September 23, 2021 convicted and sentenced the duo of Aliyu Ashiru and Tahir Suleiman on a one count charge each of cheating.

The defendants, parading themselves as customer services officers with Opay, tricked unsuspecting victims into disclosing their personal financial details under the guise of registering them as Point of Sale operators. They would ask them if they were interested in venturing into POS business and once the agents agreed, they would send them an email purported to have emanated from Opay and ask the agents to submit their log-in details thereby giving the defendants access to their respective accounts.

Consequently, the victims would start receiving alerts of unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts.

They both pleaded guilty to their respective charge.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel asked the court to convict them accordingly.

But counsel representing the defendants, Adam Mohammed Bashir urged the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants were young and had shown remorse.

Justice Aboki convicted and sentenced each of the convicts to six months imprisonment with option of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira ) fine.

