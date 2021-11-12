Two Jailed For Cybercrime in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command has secured the conviction of the duo of Adebayo Toheeb Olamilekan and Adisa Babatunde Adewale before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ibadan on separate amended one-count charge bordering on impersonation money.

The charge against Adebayo reads: That you Adebayo Toheeb Olamilekan ‘M’, on or about the 11th day of February, 2001 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated one Pacey Grayson, via a hangout account you created with Gmail address [email protected] with intent to gain monetary advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)of the same Act”.

The charge against Adisa reads: That you Adisa Babatunde Adewale ‘M’ on or about the 16th of November 2019 in Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, created a profile with the email [email protected] on a dating website and impersonated a woman from Texas by the name, Shelly Brown, and by this means you obtained benefits and gained advantage, (including the benefit of a Lexus RX330 with Reg. SMK 434 GQ), a pretext which you knew to be false, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22(2)(b)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.)Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) of the same Act”.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Justice Agomoh convicted and sentenced Adebayo to ten months imprisonment. The court also ordered the convict to restitute his victim the sum of $700USD (Seven Hundred United States of American Dollars). He also forfeits one Hp Laptop, a Toyota Corolla Sport car, one iPhone 12 Pro Max, and one iPhone 11 Pro Max mobile phones to the Federal Government.

Adisa was sentenced to Seven months imprisonment. Apart from his jail term, the court ordered him to restitute his victim the sum of $500USD (Five Hundred United States Dollars) and forfeits one Lexus RX330 and one Hp Laptop to the Federal government of Nigeria.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...