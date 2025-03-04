Two Internet Fraudsters Bag Jail Terms in Maiduguri

Justice K Dagat of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday, March 3, 2025 convicted and sentenced Chimdi Godson Izuogu and Chidera Precious Izuogu to various jail terms.

They were prosecuted by the Maiduguri Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on two separate count charges bordering on internet-related offences, money laundering and impersonation to an aggregate sum of N8,207,479.00( Eight Million, Two Hundred and Seven Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Nine Naira)

The charges read:

“That you, Chimdi Godson Izuogu between 2022 and 2023 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did directly take possession of the aggregate sum of N 4,622,571.00 only into your Kuda Microfinance Bank Limited, account number 2024535085 and Opay with N389,852, account number 8141817415 account name Chimdi Godson Izuogu totaling N5,012,422 being the value for the United States of American Dollars and Euro denominated cash apps, pampay and gift cards that you fraudulently received which you knew or reasonably ought to have known is proceeds of your fraud or form part of proceeds of your unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

“That you, Chidera Precious Izuogu between 2022 and 2023 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did directly take possession of the aggregate sum of N 3,195,057.59(Three Million One Hundred and Ninety Five Thousand , Five Seven Naira and Fifty Nine Kobo) only into your UBA account number 2152438098, Chidera Precious Izuogu being the naira equivalent of $2,508.00 and €1,103,028.85(Euros), the value for the United States of American Dollars and Euros denominated cash apps, pampay and gift cards that you fraudulently received which you knew or reasonably ought to have known is proceeds of your fraud or form part of proceeds of your unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

The defendants pleaded guilty to their separate charges when they were read to them, upon which prosecution counsel, S.O Saka prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Justice Dagat thereafter convicted and sentenced them to four years imprisonment on each count with the option of N100,000.00 fines as well.

He further ordered the forfeiture of iPhone 14 pro max, a blue Techno mobile phone, HP laptop, and the sum of N2,000,000.00 ( Two Million Naira only) as well as N1, 455,057.59( One Million, Four Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand, Fifty Seven Naira, Fifty Nine Kobo) and iPhone 13 pro max.

Other items forfeited to the government include iPhone 11 pro max and the sum of $100(One Hundred United States of American Dollars)

The convicts’ journey to the Correctional Centre began when they were arrested for defrauding foreign nationals through fake social media handles. They were charged to court and convicted.