Two in court over alleged assault, mischief

The Police on Thursday arraigned Aondovenda Nelson, 22, and Joseph Jonathan, 19, before a Grade I Area Court in Lugbe, FCT, for allegedly beating one Jacob Silas, a driver.

The police charged Nelson, an electrician, and his apprentice Jonathan both of Sabo, Lugbe, FCT, with a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, mischief and assault.

The Prosecutor, Francis Gabriel, told the court that the defendants conspired and beat Silas while on traffic.

He said the complainant was on his way to buy some fuel from Conoil in Sabo,Lugbe, when the defendants attacked him and left him with injury on his head and nose.

Gabriel, also told the court that the defendants used hammer to break the wind screen of his car and left the hammer inside.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Presiding Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must be residing within the Federal Capital Territory and adjourned the case until Sept. 2 for hearing. (NAN)