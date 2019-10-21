Two farmers remanded in prison over alleged culpable homicide in Ilorin

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court in Kwara on Monday remanded two farmers, Adeyemi Yusuf and Omotosho Adam in prison custody over alleged culpable homicide.

Magistrate Mary Bamidele ordered their remand at the Oke-kura Correctional Center, Ilorin and adjourned the case until Nov. 12, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Kayode Rhoda informed the court that the defendants inflicted injury with a machete on one Yusuf Abubakar’s head which led to his untimely death.

He added that fight ensued between them when the victim grazed his cattle at the defendants’ farm on Oct. 9 at Yake Village, Offa.

Rhoda said the defendants were charged to court on two count charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The prosecutor said that investigation was ongoing and urged the court to remand the defendants in prison custody pending the outcome of investigations. (NAN)