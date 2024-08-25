Two dead, three unconscious as shi’ites clash with Police in Abuja – See Photos

The FCT Police command has confirmed the killing of two Police officers from alleged attack by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shi’ite’ group.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The FCT Police command has confirmed the killing of two Police officers from alleged attack by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shi’ite’ group.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh made available to News Diary Online on Sunday.

According to her, the Shi’ite group unleashed attack on some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to FCT command at Wuse Junction by traffic light.

Adeh confirmed that two police personnel were killed, three left unconscious in the hospital, and three (3) Police patrol vehicles were set ablaze.

She stated,”The FCT police command wishes to confirm an unprovoked attack by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shi’ite’ group, on some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to FCT command at Wuse Junction by traffic light, where two (2) police personnel were killed, three left unconscious in the hospital, and three (3) Police patrol vehicles set ablaze.

“The proscribed organisation attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.”

News Diary Online reporter who visited the scene of the clash observed some burnt vehicles and signs of vandalised properties.

Adeh noted that while several arrests have been effected, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, Psc. mni condemned the unprovoked attack on Police officers.

She stressed that CP Igweh promised to bring those involved to book, as he assured that the situation is presently under control and normalcy restored.

Adeh also promised that further development will be communicated in due course.