Two Bag Jail Terms for N5.2m Oil Fraud in Lagos

December 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Lagos Command of the and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, secured conviction and sentencing of Adewunmi Sunday, Donald Thomas, Ansad Global Resources Limited and Riggers Maintenance & Servicing Co. before Justice Mojisola Dada of Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a three-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining by false pretence to tune of N5, 280,000.

One of counts reads: “Adewunmi Adejumo Sunday, Donald ThomasAnsad Global Resources Limited and Riggers Maintenance & Servicing, on about 27th day of March 2013, at Lagos, within Ikeja Judicial Division, with intent to defraud, stole and fraudulently converted sum of N5, 280,000 (Five Million Two Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira), being the proceeds of the sale of 33,000 litres of Automated Gas Oil (AGO), property of Jostinade Company Limited entrusted to you for sale.”

They pleaded “not guilty” to charges prompting commencement of trial.

Prosecuting counsel, Franklin Ofoma, in course of trial, called three witnesses and tendered several documents to prove the case against them.

Delivering the today, Justice Dada found them guilty as charged and sentenced the first defendant to three years on counts one and two, and seven years on count three; the second defendant was sentenced to three years on counts one and two, and 10 years on count three.

The further ordered restitution of the N5, 280,000 and that the companies be wound up.

Tags: , , , ,