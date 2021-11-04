Two Alleged Job Scammers Arrested in Sokoto

The Sokoto Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, has arrested the duo of Ibrahim Shehu and John Danjuma on an alleged case of employment scam, conspiracy, and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of One Million Two Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira only.

The duo are alleged to have fraudulently conspired and lured unsuspecting members of the public into believing that they have employment slots in the Nigeria Customs Service for sale.

Upon investigations, the said slots were found to be false.

Further investigations revealed that they also lured innocent members of the public into believing they can secure them employment in the Nigeria Immigrations Service.

They collected various amounts of money from the public, procured a serving Assistant Superintendent of Immigrations as accomplice and conducted a phony Immigrations induction training exercise at a Primary School in Sokoto.

A search conducted on the house of Ibrahim Shehu, yielded several incriminating items including a Nigeria Customs Service form, Nigeria Ports Authority employment letters, Nigeria Immigrations Service aptitude test questions, and Nigeria Immigrations Service score sheets.

Upon interrogation on the recovered documents, Ibrahim Shehu confessed that they were forged and through the help of his accomplice John Danjuma who runs a business center in Abuja.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.

