Two Alleged Job Scammers Arrested in Sokoto

November 4, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Sokoto Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, has arrested the duo of Shehu and John Danjuma an case of employment scam, conspiracy, and obtaining by false pretence the tune of One Million Two Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira only.

The duo are have fraudulently conspired and lured unsuspecting of the public into believing that they have employment slots in the Nigeria Customs Service for sale.

Upon investigations, the said slots were found be false. 

Further investigations revealed that they also lured innocent of the public into believing they can secure them employment in the Nigeria Immigrations Service. 

They collected various amounts of money the public, procured a serving Superintendent of Immigrations as accomplice and conducted a phony Immigrations induction training at a Primary School in Sokoto. 

A search conducted the house of Shehu, yielded several incriminating items including a Nigeria Customs Service form, Nigeria Ports Authority employment letters, Nigeria Immigrations Service aptitude test questions, and Nigeria Immigrations Service score sheets. 

Upon interrogation the recovered documents, Shehu confessed that they were forged and through the help of accomplice John Danjuma who runs a business center in Abuja. 

The suspects will soon be charged court. 

