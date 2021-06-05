Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appealed to the Federal Government to reverse its suspension on Twitter for the greater good of Nigerians.

Makinde made the appeal in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan,

The governor noted that Twitter had become a source of livelihood for many, irrespective of their political affiliations or religious leanings.

“apart from being a source of communication for many of our hardworking youths in Nigeria.

“Nigerian youths and digital communications organisations earn a living from being able to use the platform to post communications on behalf of their clients.

“Others who may not have physical stores also rely on twitter to give visibility to their products and services” he asserted.

Makinde further stated that Twitter provided a platform “for young people and indeed all Nigerians to exercise their fundamental right to express and publish an opinion.

“They use the platform to complain, argue and give feedback to government and its agencies, who in turn, use these to improve policies.He urged the Federal Government to beactively interested in how certain policies and action will affect investor confidence.(NAN)

