Twitter unlocks, apologizes to Aisha Yesufu, BBOG co-founder after account mistakenly frozen

Thank you everyone for your voices. I have gotten a mail from @Twitter and I am back. I will continue to be a voice. My voice is not for myself alone but for so many others who unfortunately did not get that education that so many of us take for granted to have a voice.

By Danlami Nmodu

Social media giant, Twitter has unlocked the account of #BringBackOurGirls co-founder,Aisha Yesufu.



The social media platform has also apologized to her for the inconvenience caused after her account was mistakenly blocked earlier.

Announcing her return to Twitter after the disquiet that trailed the freezing of her account, she wrote :

Earlier, he News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Social media platform Twitter Inc. on Thursday froze the account of #BringBackOurGirls co-founder, Aisha Yesufu,

NAN correspondent who visited her twitter handle earlier on Thursday reported that the social media handle left a notice that the account had been frozen.

Twitter wrote: “Caution: this account is temporary restricted. You are seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account”