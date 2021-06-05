Twitter Ban: Malami orders prosecution of offenders

June 5, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Featured, News, Project 0



Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has directed immediate of offenders of the Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

Malami directed the Director of Public of the Federation (DPPF) at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, swing into action and commence in earnest the process of of violators of the Federal Government De-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

Malami directed the DPPF liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital , National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any delay.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,