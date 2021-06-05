Justice Minister Abubakar Malami, SAN, has directed for the immediate prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The order is contained in a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, Malami’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations on Saturday in Abuja.

Malami directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) of the office of the Attorney General to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the federal government de-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

He also directed the DPPF to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay. (NAN)

