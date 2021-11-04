Twenty ‘Yahoo Boys’ in EFCC’s Net in Uyo

The Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, has arrested twenty (20) suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at three different locations in Calabar, Cross River state. While some were arrested at Parliamentary Extension, others were arrested at Ikot Ene Obong 8 miles and Ekorimim Housing Extension.

The suspects are: Sylvester Lucky, a 30-year- old car dealer from Yala LGA of Cross River State; Samuel Uwanikone, 20, from Sapele in Delta State; Samuel Olofu, 21, from Benue State; Christopher Apuya, 20, from Obudu LGA of Cross River State; Esiso Mathew, 22, from Sapele in Delta State; Eyare Ernest, 20, from Boki LGA of Cross River State; Pedro Nsokedinam, 25, from Ukanafun LGA of Akwa Ibom State; Chimemma Mathew, 21,,fashion designer from Awka in Anambra State; Chukwudubem Chukwunewubze, 21, from Nnewi LGA of Anambra State and Chima Okeukwu, 20, from Oru west L. G.A in Imo State.

Others are: Jisu Ojocule, 20, from Ibaji in Kogi State; Michael Jonah, 25, from Uyo LGA of Akwa Ibom State; Daniel Lukpata, 25, from Yala LGA of Cross River State; Dickson Elvis, 24, from Oghara in Delta State; Valentine Eshuru, 24, from Ogoja LGA of Cross River State; Sunday Henry,23, from Akwa Ibom State; Kanu Obinna, 32, from Arondizuogu in Imo State; Agbedia Blessing, 23, from Delta State, Edet Obase, 25, from Yako L GA of Cross River State and Emenonye Kelechi, 36 years old car dealer and indigene of Bende in Abia State

At the time of their arrest, the following items were recovered from them: Two Mercedes Benz C300, a Lexus 300 Saloon car, a Toyota Corolla Car and Two Toyota Camry cars (Spider). Over ten Laptops, several mobile phones and wrist watches were also recovered from them.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

