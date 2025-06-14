TVET: FG conducts entrance exam into FTCs for 30, 000 students

L-R: The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, the Principal, Federal Technical College Orozo, Mr. Omale Atene Ada, the Head, North Central Zonal Office of NABTEB, Mrs. Philomary Ifeanyi Akiode with others, during the flag-Off of NABTEB Conduct of 2025 Common Entrance Examination for Admission into Federal Technical Colleges for 29,256 students, held at Federal Technical College, Orozo Abuja.

The Federal Government on Saturday conducted examinations for students who are interested in its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) into Federal Technical Colleges nationwide.

About 30, 000 students sat for the examination conducted by the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) nationwide.

Through the TVET initiative, students in technical colleges would be equipped with industry-relevant skills while reshaping the country’s approach to human capital development.

Successful students would enjoy free tuition, accommodation, and feeding for students in Federal and State Technical Colleges as part of the TVET programme.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed told reporters after monitoring the examination at Federal Technical College, Orozo, Abuja, on Saturday that the results will be out in 21 days.

Mohammed emphasised that the examination is not just a means of selecting students but also a strategic tool for determining individual strengths and aligning them with specific trades.

He further noted that the significance of the programme lies in its potential to reverse Nigeria’s overdependence on imported skills and products.

“If you pass, we will look at your skill and study your score. We have already collected certain data from each candidate, and that will help us determine whether they are suited for electrical installation, tailoring, solar maintenance, or other vocational areas.

“No nation succeeds economically without artisans, craftsmen, and technicians. They are the backbone of any country’s gross domestic product (GDP). No nation succeeds without these classes of people.

“In Nigeria, we depend so much on paper qualification. That era of paper qualifications is gone. We are now in the era of ‘what can you offer or do to add to our GDP?”

Mohammed assured that adequate planning is in place to absorb the expected influx into the technical colleges, noting that a selection committee comprising principals of federal technical colleges, NABTEB officials, and representatives from the Ministry of Education will oversee the admission process.

“In 21 days, we hope to release the results. Only then will we be able to determine how many candidates will proceed to the next stage. It’s too early to say now, but our belief is that by this time next year, this paper-based process will become fully digitised,” he said.

He said as part of the TVET programme, students will undergo training of varying durations from six months, nine months, or one year, depending on their chosen trade.

Upon completion, he said they will be provided with starter packs and possible access to business loans.

“This is not just about skills acquisition. It’s about job creation and economic empowerment. Those who complete the programme can either be employed by the government or set up their own businesses with the support structures being put in place,” he stated.

Mohammed lamented the prevailing trend where simple construction jobs, such as tiling and POP installations, are outsourced to foreign nationals, even though Nigerian youth possess the energy and potential to perform the same tasks if properly trained and certified.

“This reawakening is to ensure that Nigeria becomes a production country. We bring fillers from Togo and even our POP we bring the people from Benin Republic and we have many youths here that can do these jobs to earn a living.

“Being in the building industry is big business. With initiatives like this, our young people will soon be able to take back these roles and earn a decent living.

“I believe that this project is the right decision by the federal government and I encourage everyone to support the government in this initiative.”

He revealed that the government’s plan includes creating an enabling environment for certified technical talents to practice and thrive locally.

He cited major national projects, such as the gas pipeline initiative, which would soon rely heavily on indigenous artisans and technicians.

“But the question is, are they certified? That’s why this programme is critical. Certification builds trust. No one wants to risk their resources on unverified skills,” he stated.