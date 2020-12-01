TVC wins renowned Great Place to Work Certification

…..Now ranked as Gold Standard employer in Nigeria.

First and only broadcast / media company to be certified in Nigeria and Africa.

Four awards bestowed on TVC Communications.

One of Africa’s leading media companies, TVC Communications; owners of TVC, TVC News, Max FM Lagos & Abuja, and Adaba FM, has been certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) company and has been declared the first and only media company to be certified in Africa, by the global authority on workplace culture, The Great Place To Work Institute of the USA.

On a night to recognize corporate culture and excellence, TVC Communications received the Gold Standard Certification as a Great Place to Work company and also won a top award as being one of the Best Workplace in Nigeria in the Large Corporate Organisation Category, and Best Practice Award for Excellence in Delivery of Inspiring People Practices.

The award ceremony was organized by the Nigerian arm of the Great Place to Work Institute, a global research and consulting firm that helps organizations identify, create, and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures.

Every year, more than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

Receiving the certifications, the CEO of TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon said:”We are deeply honored to receive this certification. What is unique about it is that it is our staff of 500 employees who have adjudged us to be a Gold Standard employer, and one which they are proud to be associated with. It has taken years of hard work, cooperation between management and staff, and investment for our company to achieve this world renowned accolade.

“We have been on this journey to becoming a great place to work since 2018 and I am so delighted that we finally made it.

“Organisations which truly value, and work cooperatively with their employees attract the best people and achieve higher levels of performance.

At TVC Communications, we will continue to provide an environment that brings the best out in our team, and also inspire other organizations to prioritize the employee experience” He concluded.