TV networks to show documentary on Nigeria International Partnership Forum – Presidency

The Presidency announced that a documentary on Nigeria International Partnership Forum will be broadcast on TV networks.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, (Media and Publicity) disclosed this a statement at the weekend.

According to Shehu, “On the 11-13th November, 2021, the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry and Culture staged the Nigeria International Partnership Forum, NIPF, a big promotional event Paris, France on the sidelines of the yearly Peace Forum.

“Created to be an annual event, moving from one part of the world to another, this maiden edition was inaugurated by and it drew the participation of several leaders in and the private sector Nigeria,  France and European countries.

He noted that “The maiden NIPF is adjudged to be very successful, particular, spotlighting the security facing this country and the efforts to them, the prevailing business climate and the achievements the ease of doing business, and the giant strides of the Buhari administration to the decades-long infrastructure gaps the country.

“The Forum was hosted collaboration with the African Business Roundtable and the based Millennium Club.

Shehu revealed that “The documentary will be showing on the following TV networks:

1.  Liberty TV 4:00pm, Monday, February 7, 2022.

2.  Channels TV 6:00pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

3.  Arise Television 6:00pm, Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

4.  Africa Independent Television (AIT) 4:00pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022.

5.  Liberty (2nd slot) 10:00pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022.

6.  Nigerian Television Authority, NTA 8:00pm, Friday February 11, 2022.

Stay tuned and watch, he said.

