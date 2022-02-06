TV networks to show documentary on Nigeria International Partnership Forum – Presidency

The Presidency has announced that a documentary on Nigeria International Partnership Forum will be broadcast on some TV networks.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, (Media and Publicity) disclosed this in a statement at the weekend.

According to Shehu, “On the 11-13th November, 2021, the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture staged the Nigeria International Partnership Forum, NIPF, a big promotional event in Paris, France on the sidelines of the yearly Paris Peace Forum.

“Created to be an annual event, moving from one part of the world to another, this maiden edition was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari and it drew the participation of several leaders in government and the private sector in Nigeria, France and other European countries.

He noted that “The maiden NIPF is adjudged to be very successful, in particular, in spotlighting the security challenges facing this country and the efforts to combat them, the prevailing business climate and the achievements in the ease of doing business, and the giant strides of the Buhari administration to close the decades-long infrastructure gaps in the country.

“The Forum was hosted in collaboration with the African Business Roundtable and the Paris based Millennium Club.

Shehu revealed that “The documentary will be showing on the following TV networks:

1. Liberty TV 4:00pm, Monday, February 7, 2022.

2. Channels TV 6:00pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

3. Arise Television 6:00pm, Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

4. Africa Independent Television (AIT) 4:00pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022.

5. Liberty (2nd slot) 10:00pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022.

6. Nigerian Television Authority, NTA 8:00pm, Friday February 11, 2022.

Stay tuned and watch, he said.

