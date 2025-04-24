Turnah promises reforms in Bayelsa PDP



By Nathan Nwakamma

The Chairman, caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa chapter, Mr George Turnah, has assured party members of reforms to reposition the party in the state.

Turnah, who stated this while accepting his role as the caretaker committee chairman, pledged to initiate and implement substantial reforms.

He said that these reforms would include an enhanced welfare package for members of the State Working Committee, local government, and ward executives.

The caretaker committee chairman, who also doubles as the zonal secretary, South-South made this known in a statement by his Media Assistant, Kelvin Loveday-Egbo, in Yenagoa.

He expressed gratitude to the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, and the South-South Zonal Working Committee for the trust placed in him.

He gave the assurance to carry out his responsibilities with utmost respect, humility, and sincerity.

Turnah emphasised that his primary focus would be to reposition the party to secure victories in all elections in Bayelsa in 2027.

He pledged to consult with stakeholders regarding the need for a more suitable state Secretariat for the party.

He explained that operating from a suitable secretariat would allow him to engage more with stakeholders daily without the protocol experienced in allowing party officials into the Government House.

He emphasised that his leadership would prioritise increased engagement and consultation with stakeholders while fostering discipline within the party.

Turnah pledged to maintain an open-door policy aimed at uniting the Party and enhancing collaboration among its members.