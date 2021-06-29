Turkish police inaugurate operations to catch 47 suspects over failed coup

Turkish police inaugurated widespread operations to capture 47 suspects over their alleged ties with a network believed to behind a coup attempt in 2016, local media reported Tuesday.

Acting upon the order of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul, operations begun simultaneously in 24 provinces, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

It added that Istanbul prosecutors issued the detention warrants within the scope of the investigation the network’s structuring in the Turkish army.

According to the agency, those targeted in the operations, including on active duty, had suspected connections with the network headed by U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The Turkish Government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup attempt in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed. (Xinhua/NAN)

