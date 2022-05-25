Turkish News Agency signs news exchange agreement with NAN

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey, signed a news exchange agreement with the Turkish News Agency, Anadolu.

The historic agreement was signed on behalf of NAN by its Managing Director, Mr Buki Ponle, and the Director General/Board Chairman of Anadolu, Serdar Aragoz, before the opening of the Turkey-Africa Media Summit.

NAN, established in 1976, but began operations in 1978, is Nigeria’s largest content provider with diverse clientele cutting across major national and international media outlets.

With foreign bureaus in New York, Johannesburg and Cote ‘Dvoire as well as 36 state offices and headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, NAN’s bouquet of services include general news service, multimedia products and PR wire.

Founded on April 6, 1920, Anadolu is a state-run agency with headquarters in Ankara, Turkey.

NAN reports that more than 6,000 media outlets use Anadolu Agency’s photographs, videos and news in the world.(NAN)

