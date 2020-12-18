Turkish court begins new trial of philanthropist Osman Kavala

A court in Istanbul is due on Friday to begin hearings in a new trial of prominent philanthropist and businessman Osman Kavala on charges linked to an attempted coup in 2016.

Kavala has been behind bars since November 2017.

He was acquitted in February in a separate trial in which he was accused of organising and financing the Gezi Park environmental protests in Istanbul.

The crackdown on the demonstrators triggered nationwide anti-government protests, also representing the largest of such mobilisation against then-prime minister, now President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.