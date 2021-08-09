Turkey Wildfire: Buhari calls Erdogan, expresses sympathy

President Muhammadu Buhari has originated telephone call to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyep Erdogan to convey the sympathies of the government and people of over wildlife incident in Turkey.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports the wildfire ravaged vast territories, torching houses, farmland, wildlife and humans in several places in the country last .

Malam , the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the Nigerian leader expressed condolences over attendant losses of lives and property as a result of the incident.

While recalling the fraternal relations between and Turkey, President Buhari, in the telephone call, prayed for the recovery of the injured.

The presidential aide quoted the president as saying: “I wish to the solidarity of the Government and people of Nigeria with the Government and people of Turkey this critical trying time.

”I offer the readiness of Nigeria to extend modest support in any manner may be required by Turkey.”

President Buhari extolled the heroic response by Turkish emergency teams and the exemplary leadership of President Erdoğan in handling the disaster.

He assured Erdoğan of Nigeria’s commitment to sustained progress in her bilateral relations with Turkey. (NAN)

