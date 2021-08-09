Turkey Wildfire: Buhari calls Erdogan, expresses sympathy

August 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 President Muhammadu has originated telephone call to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyep Erdogan to convey the sympathies of the government and people of Nigeria over wildlife in Turkey.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wildfire ravaged vast territories, torching houses, farmland, wildlife and humans in places in the country last week.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, statement in on Sunday, said the Nigerian leader expressed condolences over attendant losses of lives and property as a result of the .

While recalling the fraternal relations between Nigeria and Turkey, , in the telephone call, prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

The presidential aide quoted the president as saying: “I wish to express the solidarity of the Government and people of Nigeria with the Government and people of Turkey this critical trying time.

”I offer the readiness of Nigeria to extend its modest support in any manner that may be required by Turkey.”

extolled the heroic response by Turkish teams and the exemplary leadership of President Erdoğan in handling the disaster.

He assured Erdoğan of Nigeria’s to sustained progress in her bilateral relations with Turkey. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,