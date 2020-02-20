Turkey to introduce visa-free regime with 6 European States in March – official

Turkey will introduce a visa-free regime with six European countries, beginning on March 2, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hami Aksoy, said on Thursday.

The countries are Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland and the United Kingdom.

“Starting on March 2, Turkey introduces the visa-free regime for citizens of a number of Schengen countries — Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

“The permitted stay with a tourist visa in Turkey will be 90 days within a 180-day period,’’ Aksoy said in a statement.

According to Aksoy, this decision was made to contribute to the development of trade, economic and cultural ties between the countries.

The move is also expected to increase the flow of tourists to Turkey. (Sputnik/NAN)