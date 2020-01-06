Turkey, Russia hold 20th joint patrol near Syrian-Turkish border

Russian and Turkish forces on Monday held the 20th joint patrol near the Syrian-Turkish border, for withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish fighters, a war monitor reported.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the joint patrol was carried out in the countryside of the al-Darbasiyah of the North-Eastern Syrian province of Hasakah near the Syrian-Turkish border.

On Oct. 22, 2019, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal, under which Kurdish forces would pull back 30 kilometres south of Turkey’s border with Syria, with security forces from Turkey and Russia commencing joint patrols same month. (Xinhua/NAN)