Turkey prepares second indictment on 6 Khashoggi murder suspects -report

Turkish prosecutors have prepared a second indictment against six Saudi officials in connection with the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Monday.

The reports did not say whether the six suspects were among those already being tried in absentia in an Istanbul court for Khashoggi’s killing.

State-owned Anadolu news agency said that two of the suspects were facing charges carrying aggravated life jail sentences, while the charges against the other four carried sentences of up to five years in jail.