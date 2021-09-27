Turbaning of Lai Mohammed excites Kwara APC

 The Caretaker Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Alhaji Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, has described the turbaning of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as the Kakaakin Kebbi, as a well deserved honour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Lai Mohammed turbaned as Kakaakin Kabi by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sumaila Mera.

Bolarinwa, in a congratulatory message on Monday in Ilorin, added that the traditional investiture of the minister worthy of commendation and celebration.

The statement is by the caretaker chairman’s aide, Mr Ayo Abegunde.

Bolarinwa described the chieftaincy title of Kakaakin Kabi as recognition of Mohammed’s tireless efforts in building the tourism potential of Kebbi State.

According to him, the minister’s support and promotion of the Argungu fishing festival has elevated its status to an international tourist attraction.

“This title bestowed on our leader is therefore a worthy recognition of contribution to Kebbi and indeed Nigeria. It is well deserved.

“On behalf of our party and elders in Kwara State, I join family, friends and associates to congratulate him.

“I wish him more garlands as he continues sacrifices for our dear nation. sir,” Bolarinwa declared. (NAN)

