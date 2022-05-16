Turaki: PDP’ll end APC’s reign in Jigawa

By Abdullahi Mohammed

Former Jigawa governor Saminu Turaki on Monday said that he would work with Alhaji Sule Lamido, who succeeded him as governor of the North-Western state, to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2023.

Turaki spoke in Dutse shortly after meeting with the Jigawa chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I decided to join hands with Lamido of PDP to form a strong force that will flush out the APC from the Jigawa Government House.

“We want to move Jigawa forward and to liberate people from APC dictatorship.

“As a leader, I didn’t join PDP to get any position. I only want to do my best and lead the party to victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections,” Turaki said.

Alhaji Babandi Gumel, the Chairman of the PDP in the state, described the party as one family, and urged its members to unite toward presenting a cohesive front.

Gumel expressed deep appreciation over the return of Turaki to the PDP fold, saying that he was particularly happy that the former governor came in with “hundreds of thousands of his supporters into the new alliance”.(NAN)

