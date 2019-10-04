Tunusia: Voting starts in 6 overseas constituencies for parliamentary elections

Tunisian parliamentary elections on Friday commenced officially in six overseas constituencies to elect 18 of the 217 deputies to constitute the Assembly of People’s Representatives, the Independent High Authority for Elections reported (ISIE).

“The Tunisian community abroad will go to the polls from Oct. 4, to Oct, 6.

“The 18 seats reserved for deputies representing the Tunisian community abroad including 10 seats for the two constituencies of France, three for Italy, two for Arab countries.

“Other seats include: one for Germany, two for the U.S. and the rest of the world,” ISIE said.

In total, 1,572 electoral lists, including 687 party lists, 722 independent lists and 163 coalition lists were in the competition for the parliamentary elections which would be held on Oct. 6, in Tunisian.

However, the number of candidates in these lists was 15,737 and the total number of registered voters for Tunisia’s parliamentary elections exceeded 7 million.

The total number of polling stations in Tunisian legislative and presidential elections is 13,450 on the national territory and 384 abroad.(Xihua/NAN