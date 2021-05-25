Tunisian Navy rescues 100 irregular migrants

Naval officers on a frigate of the Tunisian Navy on Monday night rescued 100 irregular migrants whose boat was adrift 40 km from Zarzis port in southern Tunisia, near the Libyan border.

According a statement from the Ministry of , the migrants, 82 men, 10 and eight infants, nationals of sub-Saharan African countries, said they had the day before boarded an inflatable boat from the Libyan coast travel Europe.

The rescue was carried out as part of the Tunisian Navy’s contribution the regional search and rescue at sea, in with the Tunis Search and Rescue Centre and the Research Centre and from Rome, the statement added.

The survivors were Sfax naval in southeastern Tunisia be delivered the National Guard units for legal measures against them.

Last week, Italian Interior minister, Luciana Laborgese, paid a visit to Tunisia, accompanied by Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, to discuss with Tunisian leaders the to the migratory flow in the Mediterranean.(PANA/NAN)

