Tunisia reports 1,762 new COVID-19 cases, 159,276 in total

The Tunisian Health Ministry late on Sunday reported 1,762 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 159,276.
The death toll from the virus rose by 62 to 5,215 in the North African country, the Ministry said in a statement.
The number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients reached 1,702 and a total of 683,912 lab tests have been carried out so far, it added.
Earlier, a senior Tunisian health official warned of the exponential spread of the COVID-19 in Tunisia, saying the pandemic has reached ‘Stage Four’.
“During this stage, contracting COVID-19 within a family exposes all members to the risk of infection, which is likely to worsen the number of cases across the country,’’ said Chokri Hammouda, Director-General of National Authority for Assessment and Accreditation in Healthcare, in a statement quoted by Tunis Afrique Presse.
On April 16, 2020, China donated a batch of medical aid to Tunisia’s Ministry of National Defense, including face masks, test kits and medical protective googles. (Xinhua/NAN)
