Tunisia reports 1,762 new COVID-19 cases, 159,276 in total

The Tunisian Health Ministry late on Sunday reported 1,762 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 159,276.

The death toll from the virus rose by 62 to 5,215 in the North African country, the Ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients reached 1,702 and a total of 683,912 lab tests have been carried out so far, it added.