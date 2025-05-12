Tunde Eso: The Departure of a Youth Mobilizer, By Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach

The monumental stake of life enshrined in the humanistic scores

Every strong trade is the potential scores of purposes

In absence of stakes and trades,

Life becomes scholarly and theoretically meaningless.

Certain individuals enveloped with greatness

Only understand meaninglessness and uselessness of life from a far –

A profound thing discovered on individuals that refuse to take up personal discovery.



Their great portion of meaninglessness and uselessness is an

Essential call of struggles without direction until

Natural home call to land of unknown we left and

We go to whenever we put an end to conscious watch.

As the great men never went back without undeletable

Marks on the surface once touched, so as,

Individuals who lived without self-discovery go with very delectable marks, as customarily.

Having known and studied him closely for years,

I must be grateful to our Creator.

Though, little minds may see it as short-lived.

However, the little minds should learn frameworks and deliveries in his time.

Hence, his name goes into a class of great men,

Who answered the natural home call at early age.

Perhaps, no one has eternal control of his/her life and purpose –

We live to find and actualize it.

So, just as no one can obstruct his birth, so it is to death.

On my first visit to his house, entering his room,

I saw portraits of Mahatma Ghahi, Nelson Mandela, Abraham Lincoln

And Martin Luther King Jnr on his wall.

He whispered to me saying, these are my activism and political driving forces.

Indeed, he walked and worked in their parts.

This follows my confirmation of his leadership.

He is a legend of good and big heart for the humanity especially, the youths.

Briefly, he lived a memorable life.

In the opulence of Nigeria’s poor political life,

Despite his practical and theoretical contributions to our dear Nigeria,

He returned home with less honour as deserved.

Though fearless, but he maintained constructive criticisms without dear insults.

For this valuable life, I do wish, the elites and

Front-liners political actors establish a prize in his honour.

Honestly, he was a friend I do wish he receives honours

For his well-spent life and sacrifices for better governance.

His life is a symbol of love, humility, courage and unity.

He worked tirelessly with forthrightness.

Hopefully, nature must honour his legacies as his good

And large-heartedness works shall outlive him – so be it.

I remain eternally grateful for having you lived.

And, I equally remain eternally grateful to our Creator

For gifting him to the world.

Shalom.