Tukur Mamu ‘intercepted’ in Egypt, now in our custody, says DSS

Nigeria’s Department of State Services, DSS, has confirmed that Tukur Mamu, described as “self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator” is now in its custody.

Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services, National Headquarters confirmed this development in a statement Wednesday.

Afunanya further revealed that Mamu,whom he also officially called, “a person of interest”, had been intercepted by Nigeria’ foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.He was “returned” to Nigeria, Wednesday.

The statement signed by Afunanya reads “The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator.

“This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

“He has since been returned to Nigeria, today, 7th September, 2022 and taken into the Service’s custody.

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

“The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course”, the DSS statement ends.

