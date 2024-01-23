Tuggar receives US Secretary of State Blinken

Nigeria’s Minister of foreign affairs Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has received the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on Tuesday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alkasim Abdulkadir , the Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister.

Abdulkadir stated,”Nigeria’s Minister of foreign affairs Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has received the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, today 23rd January 2024, Tuggar received the high ranking diplomat at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after his plane touched down Tuesday afternoon in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital; the brief airport reception and the exchange of pleasantries was led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume.

“During Blinken’s visit, Tuggar shall hold bilateral talks with a focus on deepening democracy in the West African subregion, strengthening of trade relations and security cooperation.

“Tuggar shall also use the opportunity to urge the US and the wider international community to give serious consideration to multilateral reforms, particularly that of democratizing the United Nations Security Council.”

