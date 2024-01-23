Tuesday, January 23, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTuggar receives US Secretary of State Blinken
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPoliticsProject

Tuggar receives US Secretary of State Blinken

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
15

Nigeria’s Minister of foreign affairs Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has received the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on Tuesday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alkasim Abdulkadir , the Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister.

Abdulkadir stated,”Nigeria’s Minister of foreign affairs Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has received the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, today 23rd January 2024, Tuggar received the high ranking diplomat at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after his plane touched down Tuesday afternoon in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital; the brief airport reception and the exchange of pleasantries was led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume.

“During Blinken’s visit, Tuggar shall hold bilateral talks with a focus on deepening democracy in the West African subregion, strengthening of trade relations and security cooperation.

“Tuggar shall also use the opportunity to urge the US and the wider international community to give serious consideration to multilateral reforms, particularly that of democratizing the United Nations Security Council.”

Previous article
Sowunmi sues PDP, wants court to compel Damagun-led NWC to convene NEC meeting
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.