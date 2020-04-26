Tug-of-war in Power sector: TCN tweet triggers angry reply from AEDC

The latest ‘clash of the titans’ in the power sector began with a tweet by the Transmission Company of Nigeria,TCN. In the statement released on it handle, Mrs.Ndidi Mbah, GM Public Affairs,TCN outlined the string of woes rocking the power sector on the heels of rainfall in Abuja with figures to back its claims

But TCN was not content with just announcing the fluctuations alone, it also pointed at the travails of another stakeholder, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC in its elucidation of what it believes to be the problem. It concluded that there was need for urgent recapitalization to enhance distribution of power.



But the AEDC picked up the gauntlet with a stinging rebuke of TCN in its reply. AEDC, according to a statement by its management, wondered whether capitalization was actually the problem or the lack of expertise by the TCN

For details of the tug -of war, Newsdiaryonline has reporoduced the statements by the two stakeholders.

The TCN Tweet



First, the TCN in its tweet signed by Mrs Mbah titled: “Need for capitalization of distribution of companies,” disclosed that, “As at 9:00 hours on April 26,2020, due to rainfall,Abuja dropped load and was offtaking 0.5MW and 16 MW from TCN’s 330kv substations in Katampe and Gwagwalada respectively.

“Meanwhile, the average load AEDC usually takes from Katampe and Gwagwalada substations are 250MW and 159MW respectively.

“Precisely at 17:00Hours load in Katampe Substation was 288.0MW. At 18:00Hours, the load dropped to 174MW then at 18.30 it dropped to as low as 9.9MW at 19:00Hours, this further reduced to 0.5MW.The load offtake by AEDC then increased to 33.2MW at 20:39Hours.

“All AEDC 33kV feeders were out due to poor distribution network.This will certainly create high voltage that may damage TCN terminal equipments. This kind of situation will be more dangerous if the rain falls in most parts of Nigeria.

“TCN Management is seriously disturbed because if nothing is done quickly to capitalize the DISCOs,the power sector will completely collapse.

NEED FOR CAPITALIZATION OF DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES

The AEDC reply:



The Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company swiftly released its statement counter and even question the position taken by TCN

The AEDC statement titled: “What does the power sector need – DisCo Capitalisation or Expertise at TCN?” said, “When the TCN MD/CEO called for the capitalisation of DisCos in a widely publicised comment including the power perspective, he wittingly or unwittingly called for a debate.

“For AEDC that the TCN MD/CEO frontally attacked, the question is: which is more urgent – capitalisation of the DisCos or the expertise in TCN? Like every other question of this type, different respondents will have different views. Without equivocation, TCN interruptions of AEDC network is more than what the rains have done.

“Admittedly, some AEDC 33kV feeders tripped this evening (April 25th.) as the rain began. This is certainly not our desire as such interruptions would have impinged on the comfort of our customers including TCN staff within Abuja. We regret this and we apologise for it.

“However, one principal factor that aids the tripping of feeder at any voltage level is the relay setting of such feeders. For a very long time, TCN has resisted a coordination of the setting of their relays in such a way that it will allow for professionally determined tolerance level. For reasons best known to them (TCN), this coordination has been resisted till now. Thus we ask – is it a case of funds or expertise.

“But we are not really surprised at the recommendation of the TCN MD/CEO. At almost every point, the view is that money is a replacement for strategic thinking.

“Aside from the above, we have seen a consistent attempt by TCN to engage in blame game and denigrate the DisCos especially AEDC by diverting attention from the main issues. One of the weakest links(s) in the value chain today is the TCN and this is manifested through the poor protection of its equipment. TCN, in the same statement where it called for DisCo capitalisation admitted that voltage imbalance from DisCo will lead to the damaging of their equipment. The question is: where is the protection of the TCN?

“TCN knows it is not immuned from system disturbances, which inevitably affects the operations of the DisCos all over the country. But let us localize by looking at their performance in Abuja in the last 72hrs.

“In one day alone, precisely on the 23rd of April, 2020, 4nos TCN interface points suffered similar challenges within our franchise Area.

“1. 2x60MVA, 132/33kV Kubwa TS, was off supply from early morning to late evening hours, affecting power supply to Bwari, Dawaki, part of Gwarinpa, Kubwa and Dei-Dei

“2. Wire cut on 132kV Karu – Keffi line, affecting power supply to the entire Nasarawa state for several hours.

“3. 1x60MVA , 132/33kV transformer at Okene TS. This also lasted for several hours affecting power supply to Okene, Kabba, Ososo and environs.

“4. One of the 2x60MVA, 132/33kV transformers at Katampe 2 was also out for hours, affecting power supply to Wuse 2, Mabush, Jahi and environs.

“It is very clear that TCN network is suffering from inadequate protection, as their relays do not trip during disturbances such as wire cut even when they rest on the ground thereby constituting serious danger to members of the public.

“On the 20th April 2020, there was wire cut on feeder 5 from the Central Area TS but the feeder did not trip. There is a litany of such cases like that.

“What more can we say other than to plead with TCN to concentrate on their own challenges. For instance, TCN’s 132kV line 2 from Katampe TS to Central Area has been off supply since June, 2019. Despite several letters and verbal communication, this has not been resolved. As a result of this fault, AEDC is forced to embark on massive loadshedding of customers in the affected areas, which include Central Area, Maitama, Garki, Jabi and environs.

“Finally, we appreciate the concern of the MD/CEO of TCN. The constant chorus of capitalisation as the only solution to the challenges that assail the power sector says only one thing – where the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem will look like a nail. To do so is to imply that capitalization is the only prescription being recommended by TCN whereas it is not. It goes deeper and further than that.

AEDC added, “On our part as a member of the value chain, we are open to constructive ideas that will deliver greater value to customers in our franchise area and by extension, DisCo customers all over the country.”

Newsdiaryonline learnt that ‘more write ups will come from other DISCOs’ in the aftermath of the TCN outbursts. Whether these outbursts and reactions will eventually lead to constant power supply, only time will tell.