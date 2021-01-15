Tudun Nupawa People’s Forum inaugurates Board of Trustees

The Tudun Nupawa People’s Forum has inaugurated its Board of Trustees on Sunday, 10th January 2021, to effectively see to the development of the area. According to a statement Friday, the board is to also to ensure the overall management of the Forum. It also seeks the protection of the best interest of stakeholders in all types of management decisions.

The BOT which was inaugurated in Kaduna by the retired NNPC Management Staff and Chairman/Grand Patron of the Tudun Nupawa People’s Forum, Engr A.A.Bukar, has a foremost administrator and former Chairman Kaduna South local government during Col Lawal Jaafaru Isa’s regime, Aliyu S. Aliyu (Ali Black) as its member.He is to lead the Management Committee as the Executive President.

Other members of the BOT include Kabir Isah

retired staff with FRCN Kaduna and now a management consultant as Board Secretary.Other members include: Mohammed Abdul, a retired and former Director with Kaduna State Government and now a financial and tax consultant; Alh. Garba Babajo, a retired and former Education Secretary; Hajia Rashidat Busari a school proprietress in Tudun Nupawa, Kaduna; Alh.Baba Garba Zeeter a Kaduna-based business man and Idris Abubakar Sadiq, an academic.

Speaking, Engr A.A.Bukar said, “The Board of trustees will be expected to drive the process of a clear strategic direction for the Forum, which include establishing and supporting the Forum’s vision and mission; and ensuring its sustainability.”

Responding Mohammed Abdu acknowledged the selfless contributions of the Chairman/Grand Patron and BOT Secretary to the registration of the Forum.

He also thanked the steering committee members for reposing so much confidence in members of the Board of Trustees.

“The Tudun Nupawa People’s Forum is fully registered with CAC as an NGO with registration no CAC/IT/154684. And this was made possible by the assistance of the Chairman/Grand Patron Engr A.A. Bukar,” a press release sent Newsdiaryonline said.